Police searching for Muldrow robbery suspect who fled arrest in Fort Smith

MULDROW, Oklahoma (KFSM) — Police in the River Valley are searching for a robbery suspect who sent officers on a chase Tuesday (Dec. 29) morning after stealing a cash register from a convenience store in Muldrow.

Around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Black male, now identified as 48-year-old Jeremiah Tubbs, entered Beth’s Store on 110 East Shawntel Smith Blvd. in Muldrow and stole a cash register drawer from a clerk, according to the Muldrow Police Department.

Police say Tubbs left the scene in a white minivan.

Roland officers spotted the white minivan traveling east on I-40 later in the morning.

The Roland officers attempted to stop the white van, but Tubbs did not cooperate and led them on a chase. Roland officers quit pursuing the minivan, and Van Buren Police picked up the pursuit.

Tubbs crashed the minivan in Fort Smith near North 6th St. and ran on foot.

Fort Smith and Muldrow officers are now processing the van for evidence.

Police are still searching for Tubbs.

