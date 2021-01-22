St. Louis natives look to change housing for college students and new graduates

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A new housing development is coming to Mid-town this fall with hopes to upgrade the type of student housing available for St. Louis-area college students and young professionals. The building, called Verve, is set to open in the fall of 2021. It’s located on Lindell Blvd. near St. Louis University.

The development will have studio, 1, 2 and 4 room apartments available with underground parking and an outdoor fire pit area.

The development comes from Subtext, a St. Louis-based real estate development company. The company was formally called Collegiate Development Group. They recently changed names after expanding to include developments for young professionals, not just for college students. While VERVE is set to open near SLU, Subtext has already opened a development in Columbia near the University of Missouri called TODD.

“Our rebrand was born because Collegiate Development Group no longer reflected who we are – a firm that develops multifamily and student housing,” said Subtext co-founder Brandt Stiles. “We understood what our tenants wanted after leaving our student housing and we are here to provide it in the next step of their lives as young professionals. Subtext focuses on creating better ways for students and young professionals to live, work and connect.”

Subtext was co-founded by Stiles and Timothy VanMatre who both have deep connections to the St. Louis area. They were both named to the St. Louis Business Journal 40 under 40 last year. Stiles is a native of West St. Louis county who graduated from the University of Missouri. VanMatre is also a St. Louis native and is the grandson of St. Louis Cardinals announcer Mike Shannon.

