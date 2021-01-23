Family needs answers after man murdered outside work

Regional News

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — A mourning family is pleading for help finding the person who murdered their loved one.

“Donald didn’t have enemies. Everybody loved him, everybody,” Alnisha Jackson, Donald’s cousin said.

38-year-old Donald Patrick Jr. was filled with love, a love for Halloween and jokes

“They were kind of dry humor but if you got Donald, you got the jokes,” said Donae Patrick, Donald’s sister.

He was a workaholic, always on the clock at Hooters’ in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.

Because most of all, Donald worked hard for his daughters, who he loved most of all.

5-year-old Olive and 19-year-old LaDonna.

“She is pregnant right now,” He was about to witness his first grandchild being born in April.”

But Donald will never meet his grandbaby. On Tuesday, somebody snuck up and shot and killed this loving father from behind when he got off work last night.

“No regard for human life. No regard for the cops. That’s a main busy street,” Jackson said.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel believes it was targeted and the suspect ran toward the nearby Walmart. But no arrests have been made.

“If anybody knows anything about it, hopefully they’ll see our cries for help,” Jackson said.

They need that help more than ever. Donald’s family already knows this pain too well, his brother was killed in 2013. He was 16 and the crime was never solved.

“We’re just hoping we have some type of justice this time around,” Jackson said.

Federspiel said that justice for this father and soon-to-be grandpa will come.

“We’ll catch you so turn yourself in. You can run, you can hide. But only for so long,” he said.

If you’d like to help Donald’s family, contact reporter Scott Wolcheck.

