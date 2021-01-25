Delta hoping for a summer rebound in air travel plans to bring 400 pilots back to work

Regional News

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines says it will bring back pilots as it positions itself for an expected increase in air travel during the summer.

According to a memo from a senior vice president at the airliner, Delta plans to bring back 400 pilots to active flying status by the summer of 2020.

Delta officials noted this is well ahead of the estimated time they originally were planning to bring the pilots back to Delta’s payroll.

The memo said federal stimulus money helped speed the process for the pilot’s return to flight status.

“We’re excited to be able to offer 400 full-time pilot positions now, but it’s important to remember that the recovery road ahead of us will be long and choppy”, the memo stated.

Delta is expecting losses in the first quarter of 2021 to look similar to the losses in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Due to weakened customer demand because of the COVID-19 virus, Delta reported it’s losing $10-$15 million per day.

On Friday, Delta’s stock price closed at $39.97 per share.

Before the pandemic, the stock price was trading as high as $59.00 per share.

