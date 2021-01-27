Man released from hospital after 2-month battle with COVID-19

Regional News

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — A Haywood County man is home from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for more than a month. Mark Mull, 41, was discharged from Mission Hospital this past weekend.

“He’s doing good, ain’t you baby, yes,” Mull’s sister Cynthia Ramsey said to her brother.

Mull’s family said his story shows the importance of keeping the faith.

Mull spent weeks on a ventilator. His family was told to say their goodbyes, but his spirit shows why it was never time to count him out.

“It feels wonderful to know that we can touch him and know that he’s OK,” Ramsey said.

Mull was reunited with his mom Barbara Stiles right before he was discharged. It was the first time they’d seen each other since he was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 29.

“When you seen momma, what did you think, was you happy,” Ramsey asked Mull.

He nodded yes and smiled really big.

Since he’s been home, Mull has gotten to celebrate Christmas. He’s also been catching up on all things wrestling and superheroes.

Mull’s family said they can’t thank the staff at Mission enough.

“The nurse that got him this, it stayed by his bedside and on his bed while he was there, and that’s how they knew he was responding was this chicken, squeezing the chicken,” Ramsey said, pointing to a rubber chicken.

The family also wanted to thank the community. They were able to buy Mull a new bed from money donated through a GoFundMe page.

Mull has been doing physical therapy to get his strength back. His family said he still has a ways to go with recovery.

They said they hope his story gives others hope.

“Never give up, because you would miss out on something wonderful,” Ramsey said.

Mull loves getting cards. If you want to send him a card, you may do so here:

Mark Mull

PO Box 307

Balsam, NC 28707

C/O Doug stiles

