Some Marylanders angry over damaged, abandoned packages

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HALETHORPE, Maryland (WBAL) — Some Marylanders have expressed anger and frustration over packages that were damaged or left sitting on the side of the road.

A doorbell camera captured video of a delivery driver toss a package and the sound when the package landed.

“The driver walked up and threw the package against my wall, and I heard a banging sound and it bounced right over,” said Jason Nachman.

Nachman, a college junior, said he wondered if his order was damaged.

“It was a glass screen protector. I was worried it might have been broken,” Nachman said.

Nachman said his screen protector wasn’t damaged, “but people spend a lot of money for packages and it’s not right they would treat my package like that.”

Then, there’s the case of packages found alongside a road not far from a FedEx distribution center. A man told the 11 News I-Team that he found the packages while heading to work. One was busted open, and all three had destination and tracking numbers listed on them.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, showed the I-Team photos of the items that he said he took to the FedEx distribution center. He said a clerk there was shocked but grateful he brought them back.

FedEx told the 11 News I-Team that it is investigating what happened and that it’s disappointed by the behavior of the driver captured on video, saying in a statement: “The safety and security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We are looking into this matter.”

For more than a month, the I-Team has reported on FedEx complaints that include customers getting messages that deliveries had been made but the packages actually arrived anywhere from a day to a week later, or not at all.

Nachman said he twice received messages that drivers attempted another delivery but claimed no one was home. He said he was there and that no truck came to his address.

He said he called FedEx and it was strongly recommended he go to the distribution center and pick up the package. He drove 45 minutes to the distribution center and said he’s upset by how FedEx handled him as a customer and his packages.

“It makes me really mad. People spend so much money on their packages and to have it treated like that is unreal,” Nachman said.

FedEx apologized for Nachman’s delivery experience, and tracking information shows two of the three packages have been delivered while the other is pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.