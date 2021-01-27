‘You’re already labeled as a white supremacist gun person:’ Police video of Kyle Rittenhouse after he shot, killed two people

Regional News

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Newly released-video shows Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse being interviewed by police, hours after the teen was accused of shooting three people during the unrest in Kenosha over the summer.

The video shows Rittenhouse asking officers to delete his social media. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, the video also showed when Rittenhouse and his mother learned he would likely be charged with homicide.

Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse sat together crying in the Antioch police station. The video was taken hours after cellphone video captured Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25.

“Mom, look at me. Look at me. It’s OK. It’s OK. I’m going to be OK,” Rittenhouse is heard saying to his mother.

He is also heard saying: “Mom, can you breathe? I don’t want you to have a heart attack.”

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Rittenhouse asked to talk with a therapist.

“I don’t want to be one of those guys who lives with PTSD the rest of my life,” Rittenhouse is heard saying.

Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha during the unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and opened fire with an assault-style rifle killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding a third person.

Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense and later pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional homicide.

“They hit me with a f***ing bat,” Rittenhouse is heard saying.

Even with homicide charges looming, the pair focused on the social media response that exploded overnight. His mom was concerned that he’d be labeled white supremacist.

“You’re already labeled as a white supremacist gun person. You have to look at your safety and stuff like that,” Wendy Rittenhouse said.

“Can you stop talking?” responded Kyle Rittenhouse.

Wendy Rittenhouse also is heard saying: “They’re saying you’re a piece of s**t and I’m a piece of s**t mother. But it’s just f***ing words.”

At one point, Rittenhouse’s mother tells him to write down his social media passwords.

Kyle Rittenhouse: “I have to get rid of social media? Is that what they said?”

Wendy Rittenhosue: “Yep, ‘cause they are going to harass you if they can find you anywhere.”

It is a concern that Rittenhouse apparently no longer shared earlier this month when he posed for pictures at a Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin bar wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Free as F***” and flashing “OK” hand signs appropriated by white supremacist groups.

Last week, a Kenosha County judge revised Rittenhouse’s bail conditions to bar him from associating with known white supremacists. Conservative groups pulled together the $2 million to bail him out in November.

His next hearing is March 10.

