Firefighters find unique way to visit crew member battling COVID-19 in the hospital

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Phoenix fire crews got creative to lift the spirits of one of their own who fought COVID-19 in the hospital. Friends describe Phoenix firefighter Dan Volcko as tough. After 20 years on the job, a bad case of COVID-19 now has the rescuer needing help.

“It was on the 10th day I noticed that my hands and feet started to get blue,” said Volcko. “My lips started to get blue.” He went to the hospital, and by January 2nd, he’d been there for nine days. That’s when his crew surprised him!

“I was in the bed, and there was this beeping sound,” said Volcko. “There’s a very distinct beep when you back up the truck. I’m like that sounds a lot like a fire truck.” The firefighters used a ladder truck to visit with Volcko outside his hospital room window.

“It was a little emotional, but it was really nice to see him and give him that ‘hey, we’re here for you, buddy,” said firefighter Scott Razo.

“I never expected to find myself in that situation needing the help, and I’ve never been in that position where they’ve had to come comfort and be supportive in that way, so that was an unbelievable experience,” said Volcko.

He’s out of the hospital recovering and says he can’t wait to get back on the job.

