Families enjoy a day of sledding as snowstorm hits Central PA

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Spring Garden Township, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- Families took out their favorite sled and headed out to their nearby hill in Reservoir park.

Some families say this is was an opportunity for them to spend time with each other and get out of their homes.

They also said it was nice to be able to see other families and interact with them from a distance.

Fox 43 spoke to a young boy who said the thing he enjoyed most was going down the hill– and being able to get all his energy out.

“I was sweating and really getting cold–and building a way to go down on the sled,” said Lyndon Sansoni.

The family said they are planning to return to reservoir park tomorrow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.