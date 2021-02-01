Woman arrested after crashing car into Sheriff’s Office

Regional News

WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) — A Wiscasset woman has been arrested after crashing her car through the front door of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and then fleeing the scene on foot

At about a quarter to midnight on Saturday, police say 35-year-old Kristen Crowley ran her Hyundai Sonata directly into the front door of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, Crowley failed to negotiate the intersection and traveled straight through, crossing Route 1.

The collision pushed the entry door in, and the car was stopped by an interior lobby railing. Then, Crowley fled the scene on foot, police say. She was apprehended a few minutes later on Federal Street.

Police say Crowley was transported to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. She was then transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Police say Crowley has been charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of conditions of release.

According to police, Crowley was involved in a November robbery while out on bail.

