Teen siblings find, return $1,000 discarded after bank robbery

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — Two young siblings are being commended for their integrity after returning $1,000 they found on the side of a road, which deputies learned was stolen during a bank robbery.

The robbery happened on Jan. 22 at Fifth Third Bank in Bangor Township. The following day, the suspect, Shane Gillette, was arrested in Pennsylvania, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillette was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police for speeding and having no license plate on his vehicle. During the traffic stop, Gillette told state troopers he robbed a bank.

On Jan. 25 in Williams Township, two siblings, 14-year-old Elizabeth and 12-year-old Aiden Kunz, were out exercising as part of their virtual gym class. While outside, they took time to clean up trash along the side of a road.

During the clean-up, they found a chip bag with $1,000 inside. Elizabeth and Aiden immediately went to their parents to turn the money in.

The sheriff’s office said it was later learned Gillette discarded some of the stolen money along the side of the roadway inside the chip bag.

“Sheriff Cunningham would like to recognize the outstanding morals and ethics instilled Elizabeth and Aiden by their parents and their selfless actions to do the right thing,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “Elizabeth, Aiden, and their parents are exemplary roles models and deserve to be recognized for their honesty and integrity!”

