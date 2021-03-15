MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell nominated for worst film, worst actor in Razzie Awards

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is among those nominated in the 41st annual Razzie Awards.

The Razzies are known as the Oscars for bad movies, and Lindell’s “Absolute Proof” is nominated for Worst Picture and he is nominated for Worst Actor. Lindell says his movie exposes election fraud and the “theft of America by enemies foreign and domestic.”

Also nominated for Worst Actor: Robert Downey, Jr for “Dolittle”, Adam Sandler in “Hubie Halloween” and David Spade in “The Wrong Missy”. Other Worst Picture nominations were “Dolittle”, “Fantasy Island” and “Music”. Click here for more Razzie Award nominations.

Lindell has made headlines for his staunch support for Trump and unproven election fraud claims that have resulted in him being sued by a voting system, Dominion.

Dominion alleges that Lindell knew there was no evidence supporting his false claims about the election, but used the lie to sell pillows. Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

Lindell’s social media accounts have been suspended due to his election fraud claims. In response, Lindell says he plans to launch his own social media site.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.