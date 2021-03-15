Pie lovers celebrate annual Pi Day with celebratory discounts on an American favorite

Regional News

ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — March 14 was a good day if you’re a pie lover.

Sunday’s date, 3.14, represents the first three numbers of Pi — 3.14 — the mathematical constant.

The seemingly never-ending number is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Its Greek name shares the same pronunciation of an American classic — pie, of course.

Baked Pie Company in Arden had a Pi Day Special — kind of a pie party. Slices of pie were $3.14 each, and pie flights and whole pies were $3.14 off as well.

“People love to celebrate something. I called my sister this morning and wished her a Happy Pi Day, and it felt like a birthday celebration,” said Baked Pie Company owner Kirsten Fuchs.

If you missed your Pi Day chance to get a slice, Baked Pie Company will be open on Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for takeout, curbside pickup and outdoor dining.

