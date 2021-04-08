Police officer arrested, accused of misusing law enforcement computer system

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PRICHARD, Alabama (WALA) — 57-year-old Andrew Lee is facing some serious charges, accused of misusing a sensitive computer system.

This arrest is the second one in four months involving a Prichard Police officer. However, FOX10 News is told this alleged crime happened before Lee started working in Prichard.

Lee is facing two computer tampering charges and five ethics violations.

The criminal charges the result of an SBI investigation.

According to the indictment, four of the charges Lee is facing stems from him allegedly misusing the “Law Enforcement Tactical System” twice, once in August 2019 and again in December 2019.

The “Law Enforcement Tactical System” is a police computer system that provides info on vehicle, driver and violation data.

During that time Chickasaw Police say Lee worked as an officer for them, but Chickasaw’s Police Chief says he was not made aware of the allegations against Lee until his arrest this week.

The chief says Lee left in good standing in December 2019.

According to court records, the other three charges are tied to Lee asking someone to perform either a name or license plate search in the secure state database on separate dates starting in December 2019 to August 2020. The name of what was searched and who did the search has been redacted.

The City of Prichard says at this point Officer Lee still works with the police department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.