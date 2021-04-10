Adoption room to be named after now-famous dog with purple unicorn

Regional News

KENANSVILLE, Duplin County, North Carolina (WLOS) — In honor of National Unicorn Day, Duplin County Animal Services is asking for donations in honor of its famous pup, Sisu, and his purple unicorn.

The dog attempted to steal a purple unicorn from an area Dollar General several times, and when employees called Duplin County Animal Control, the pup wasn’t charged for the crime; an officer bought the unicorn for him instead.

The 1-year-old Lab mix, named Sisu, captured hearts around the world, and a photoshoot of the dog with his unicorn quickly went viral. Sisu and his beloved unicorn were adopted by someone from the North Carolina Lab Rescue, staff told NewsChannel 12 last month.

In honor of Sisu, Duplin County Animal Services hopes to name an adoption room after him when the new Duplin County Animal Care, Control, and Adoption Facility is built. Officials say the Sisu Adoption Room will “help potential adopters meet and fall in love with their newest family member.”

Donations can be made through the organization’s PayPal fundraiser.

Officials say the new facility should break ground soon.

