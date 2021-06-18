Firefighters rescue dog from locked

Regional News

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Nashville firefighters rescued a dog from a locked car on Friday morning.

According to Nashville Fire, the dog was locked in the car for 40 minutes. Firefighters gave the dog water, and Metro Animal Care and Control arrived to help with the situation.

Firefighters use this incident to remind pet owners about the importance of keeping their animals safe in the heat.

“Please remember it can take just minutes for a car’s internal temp. to soar to well over 100 degrees,” Nashville Fire said on its Twitter page.

