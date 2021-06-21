San Bernardino Sheriff Deputy kicks surrendered suspect in head 2 times

Regional News

VICTORVILLE (KCAL, KCBS) — A San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputy is caught on camera kicking a man in the head two times despite the fact that the suspect surrendered and laid down.

The suspect, 33-year-old Willie Jones, is seen in the video crouching down in a parking lot, attempting to evade officers after allegedly leading deputies on high speed pursuit and then ditching his motorcycle.

When confronted by a deputy with a flashlight, Jones complies, puts his hands in the air, gets on the ground and that’s when the deputy kicks the man in the head two times.

San Bernardino Undersheriff Dicus released a video statement admitting that a use of force occurred.

“I want to ensure the community that it is our expectation that deputies respond to any incident professionally and in a manor that’s consistent with their training. We know the communities trust is the platform that allows us to do our jobs. The deputy involved in this incident was immediately taken off duty and placed on administrative leave. A criminal investigation is being conducted. This investigation will be submitted to the district attorney,” Dicus said.

Dicus added that a security company that monitors the parking lot alerted officials to the video that was captured by cameras at a nearby Toyota Dealership.

Officials report that Jones was checked out by medics, booked into jail and has since been released on bail.

