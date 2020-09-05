El Paso native QB Steven Montez waived by NFL’s Washington team, fails to make roster

Sports

WASHINGTON, DC -- El Paso native and NFL rookie quarterback Steven Montez has been waived by the Washington Football Team (formerly known as the Redskins), failing to secure a spot on the roster, according to a report Saturday from The Washington Post.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Montez had signed a free agency contract with Washington. Saturday's waiver was a setback to his hopes of becoming the second El Pasoan to play quarterback in an NFL game.

The waiving of Montez comes with quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith all securing spots on Washington's active roster.

If the 6'5" Montez goes unclaimed on waivers, he could be a candidate to resurface on Washington's practice squad.

After starring at El Paso's Del Valle High School, Montez went to the University of Colorado where he broke records as a three-year starter by amassing over 8,000 yards of total offense.