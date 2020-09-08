El Paso high school sports teams return to in-person practices

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - High school sports teams returned to in-person practices on Tuesday.

In this age of COVID-19, safety is the number one priority.

All summer long high school student-athletes remained uncertain whether there would even be a season.

Another step forward was taken on Tuesday when schools opened up to allow students to practice on campus.

Sports such as football, volleyball, and cross country are once again allowed to hold in-person practices.

Back in June, schools tried to hold in-person practices, but workouts were suspended later that month.

A city order then called on schools to suspend on campus athletic activities until after September 7th.

On Tuesday, teams were ready to get back to work.

Eastwood High School head football coach Julio Lopez says he's only been able to see his players in person 3 times since March.

"To be able to get them in person, be able to actually start our season, it feels really good," Lopez said.

And the season is just around the corner for the Troopers and other teams in El Paso.

The high school football season begins October 1, and the volleyball season begins September 18.

Before being allowed to practice, players and coaches must go through a wellness screening and they also must get their temperature checked.

It's protocols all teams must go through if they not only want to begin their respective seasons, but also keep it that way.

"To have a season just taken from you is tough. It's tough on kids, it's tough on teenage kids to handle," Lopez said. "I'm just glad and so happy to see all of our groups, start to get them on campus, get our great coaches to finally be hands on with them. We just can't be happier for all of our kids here."