UTEP vs. Rice football game kickoff delayed as teams await Covid-19 test results

Sports

HOUSTON, Texas -- The start of UTEP's Saturday football game at Rice will be delayed as the teams await results of pending Covid-19 tests on players and coaches.

Kickoff was set for 11 a.m. Mountain time, noon central. But athletic officials indicated the game would not begin on time.

A two-line statement issued by Rice reads: "The start of today's game between Rice and UTEP, originally scheduled for noon, has been delayed pending a second round of testing on participants. Further information will be released when available."

Both UTEP and Rice are undergoing regular virus testing as part of Conference USA safety protocols.

While UTEP has had a positive test in its basketball program, the school has yet to see any positive results from football team testing.