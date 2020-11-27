UTEP at Arizona basketball game postponed after Miner tests positive for Covid-19

Sports

EL PASO, Texas — The UTEP men’s basketball game at Arizona scheduled for this upcoming Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Athletic officials made the announcement Friday evening citing "a positive Covid-19 case in the Miner program and subsequent contact tracing."

Officials from the two schools were discussing the possibility of rescheduling the game, but no makeup date had yet been agreed upon.

The Miners' next game will now be Dec. 3 hosting Arizona Christian, whose season opener at home Friday against New Mexico State was postponed due to a delay in Covid-19 testing results for the two teams.

UTEP is coming off a 100-81 victory over UT Permian Basin on Wednesday in their opener.