Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 9:25 pm

Packers blow out Titans 40-14 as El Paso’s Jones surpasses 1,000 yards for the 2nd straight season

Green Bay Packers
Getty Images via CNN
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball to Aaron Jones #33.

In what some are calling perhaps the Green Bay Packers most impressive game of the season, they blew out the Tennessee Titans 40-14 on Sunday night.

Former UTEP standout and El Paso native Aaron Jones added 94 yards on 10 carries for the Packers as he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the second-straight season.

The Packers wrap up the regular season against the Chicago Bears next week. If Green Bay wins, they will be the number one playoff seed.

More to come...

Texas Sports / Top Stories / UTEP

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content