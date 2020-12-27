Packers blow out Titans 40-14 as El Paso’s Jones surpasses 1,000 yards for the 2nd straight season
In what some are calling perhaps the Green Bay Packers most impressive game of the season, they blew out the Tennessee Titans 40-14 on Sunday night.
Former UTEP standout and El Paso native Aaron Jones added 94 yards on 10 carries for the Packers as he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the second-straight season.
The Packers wrap up the regular season against the Chicago Bears next week. If Green Bay wins, they will be the number one playoff seed.
More to come...
