Girls High School Basketball Playoffs: Canutillo pulls off monumental upset against state ranked Amarillo

EL PASO, Texas - The Canutillo Eagles pulled off perhaps one of the greatest upsets in El Paso high school basketball history.

Friday, the Eagles took on 10th ranked Amarillo in the Class 5A area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs.

Canutillo would get the win in overtime by a final score of 60-59.

Canutillo's Alyssa Bonilla put up 33 points in the victory.

The Eagles are moving on the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Other scores from Friday:

Class 4A Girls Area Round

San Elizario 36 Canyon 76