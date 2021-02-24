High School Basketball Playoffs: Andress claims area title; Canutillo girls fall in regional quarters

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Wednesday brought a total of four games featuring teams from the El Paso area.

The biggest victory for El Paso came when the Andress Eagles defeated Amarillo Palo Duro for the area championship, 79-72.

The Eagles will next face Amarillo High School in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

Amarillo defeated Bel Air in the area round Wednesday evening.

On the girls side, the Canutillo Eagles saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

The Pirates defeated the Eagles, 80-24 in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 5A girls playoffs.

El Paso no longer has any girls teams remaining in the playoffs.

Scores from Wednesday are provided below:

CLASS 5A BOYS AREA ROUND

Palo Duro 72 Andress 79

Bel Air 28 Amarillo 63

CLASS 4A BOYS AREA ROUND

San Elizario 37 Canyon 50

CLASS 5A GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL

Canutillo 24 Lubbock Cooper 80