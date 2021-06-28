EP Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Monica Townsend (Golfer)

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Monica Townsend is one of the best golfers in El Paso, and she has the medals to prove it.

A lifelong El Pasoan, Townsend has been playing golf for 43 years.

Wednesday, she will officially be inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame was unable to host an induction ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Townsend, a graduate of Bel Air High School, received a full ride golf scholarship to New Mexico State in 1983.

She was a member of the 1985-1986 WAC Championship team which was inducted into the New Mexico State University Hall of Fame in 2005.

She was also named the El Paso Golf Hall of Fame player of the year in 1983 and 1986.

Townsend won the Women’s City golf championship in 1986, 1987 and 1988 and again in 2018 and 2019.

She also won the Lone Star Women’s Club championship in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and the President’s Cup in 2019.

Townsend is hoping to win another city championship this year.



Townsend has completed and qualified for 2 USGA senior women’s amateur championships making match play in one of them.

"I've been playing sports for many, many years," Townsend said. "I'm extremely honored and humbled to represent El Paso and the community because I know there are a lot of athletes that talented and deserving as myself."