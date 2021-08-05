J.R. Richard, power pitcher for Astros in ’70s, dies at 71

Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died. He was 71. The team announced his death on Thursday but did not provide any further details. The 6-foot-8 Richard intimidated hitters with an effectively wild delivery, a fastball that often touched 100 mph and an almost unhittable breaking ball. He pitched for Houston from 1971-80, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. He suffered the stroke during the 1980 season and never made it back to the majors.