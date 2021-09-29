Week 5 Sweet Play of the Week: Ray Hernandez & the Cathedral Fighting Irish

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - For the first time ever, the Cathedral Fighting Irish took home the cupcakes for the Sweet Play of the Week for week 5.

During Friday's game against San Elizario, Cathedral wide receiver Ray Hernandez scored a touchdown off of a wide receiver screen.

In the process of the play Hernandez stiff armed a San Elizario defender on his way to scoring the touchdown.

For having the sweetest play of the week, the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.