Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 11:00 PM

Week 5 Sweet Play of the Week: Ray Hernandez & the Cathedral Fighting Irish

EL PASO, Texas - For the first time ever, the Cathedral Fighting Irish took home the cupcakes for the Sweet Play of the Week for week 5.

During Friday's game against San Elizario, Cathedral wide receiver Ray Hernandez scored a touchdown off of a wide receiver screen.

In the process of the play Hernandez stiff armed a San Elizario defender on his way to scoring the touchdown.

For having the sweetest play of the week, the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

Borderland Blitz / High School Sports / Video
Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content