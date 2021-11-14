Aaron Jones suffers knee injury in Packers 17-0 shutout of Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- Green Bay Packers star running back, and El Paso native, Aaron Jones was injured in Sunday's close game with the Seattle Seahawks after a 6-yard carry with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

Jones could be seen in tears in the training tent with what was described as a knee injury, the seriousness has not yet been determined - but the team listed him as "questionable."

AJ Dillon would score his first two rushing touchdowns of the season for the Packers after Jones' departure.

In all, the Packers ran up over 390 yards in offense against the Seahawks with a convincing 17-0 shutout amid the return of starting QB Aaron Rodgers after time off due to Covid-19. It was the first time the Seahawks were held to zero points in a game in a decade.