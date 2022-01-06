Skip to Content
Former Americas star running back Aaron Dumas leaving New Mexico; enters transfer portal

Ruben Ramirez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Former Americas Trail Blazer, Aaron Dumas, is looking for a change of scenery after he announced Thursday he's entering the transfer portal.

The star running back played one season at New Mexico.

As a true freshman, Dumas was the leading rusher for the Lobos.

He ended the 2021 season with a total of of 658 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

It was a great start to Dumas' collegiate career and no doubt he'll have offers from some Power Five programs.

