TCU transfer Ahmonte Watkins joins NMSU football team for 2022 season

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A four-star prep recruit has swapped out his TCU colors for an NM State uniform.

Friday afternoon, NM State head football coach Jerry Kill announced the addition of former TCU cornerback and running back Ahmonte Watkins to the Aggies' roster for the 2022 year.

Watkins entered the transfer portal in December of 2021 before ultimately deciding to rejoin Kill in Las Cruces.

Ahmonte Watkins | CB/RB | Sophomore | 5-10 | 186 | Houston, Texas/Klein Forest HS/TCU 2021 (Freshman)

Thrust into a two-way role due to multiple injuries among TCU's corps of running backs in his debut collegiate season…Initially recruited to play cornerback at TCU…Appeared in a pair of contests on the offensive side of the ball…Made his collegiate debut in a showdown at 11th-ranked Oklahoma State and finished with 21 rushing yards on four carries to go along with two receptions for 32 yards (Nov. 13)…Toted the ball a season-best eight times and accumulated a season-best 28 rushing years in a season-ending setback at Iowa State (Nov. 26).

High School | Four-star recruit…Ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in Texas and No. 4 in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings…Also ranked as the No. 44 overall player in Texas and No. 287 in the country…Played both running back and safety at Klein Forest High School…Had 503 rushing yards in six games and led the team in touchdowns as a senior…Participant in The Opening Regionals camp…Sports Illustrated All-American Finalist…Out of high school, chose TCU over a multitude of offers that included Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech and Mississippi State.

For complete coverage of NM State football as the Aggies continue preparations for year one under coach Kill and his staff, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of NM State athletics - and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Football), Twitter (@NMStateFootball) and Instagram (@NMStateFootball).