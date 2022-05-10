Five locomotive players earn national recognition after a week of stellar soccer

EL PASO, Texas -- Five Locomotive players named to USL Team of the Week for week 9 after the Locos secured two wins in the past week, outscoring FC Tulsa and LA Galaxy II seven-to-one.

Forward Lucho Solignac and midfielder Diego Luna were named on the starting side, while forward Aarón Gómez, goalkeeper Evan Newton and midfielder Dylan Mares all got spots on the bench.

It's the most players the Locomotive have ever had named on USL Team of the Week since their inception in 2019.

"They deserve it," Head coach John Hutchinson said. "Whoever gets those rewards is not a basis of that person it's a basis of the team."

The honors don't stop there. Lucho was also named USL Player of the Week after he scored three goals in two games and forced an own goal. Over the two games, Lucho led the attack for El Paso, taking seven shots with five on target.

"Individual awards are good, but if they're empty the team doesn't achieve anything with those so I'm happy that it came with nine points out of nine," Solignac said.

It's the second time Lucho has received the nod for Player of the Week at the Locos and it's just the third time a Locomotive player has gotten the honor.

The Locos will look to take the momentum from their three wins in a week as they head east to take on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday.