FC Juárez continue their undefeated start to the season in home opener against Queretaro

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico -- The Bravos continued their unbeaten streak to start the season with a 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

FC Juarez now moves to 1,2,0 and sit in 4th in the Liga MX standings.

As much as fans were looking forward to watching their team continue their great start to the season, for many it was just exciting to be back in the stands with no Covid-19 capacity restrictions in place.

“It’s something beautiful it truly is we feel that happiness and if it is possible we can fill out the stadium every 15 days because that’s how it used to be," Rafael Sanchez a longtime Bravos supporter said.

According to Liga MX there were 19,703 fans in attendance watching FC Juárez and Queretaro.

In the sixth minute those fans got to witness Gabriel Fernández slot a goal off a corner kick - that his third goal of the season. But then in 13th minute, FC Juárez goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera got one of the most unluckiest bounces which saw a long ball from Queretaro's Jordan Silva pop into the back of the net.

Despite the draw, fans are ready for the future of FC Juárez.

“I think that the team was built well which gives me hope for this season that we’re going to do well," longtime fan Jorge Aviles said.

The Bravos are in action again Friday the 22nd of July against Necaxa at 8 p.m. MT.

