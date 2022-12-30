Game day preview: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No.18 UCLA Bruins.

It's a matchup the Sun Bowl deserved after two years of turmoil due to Covid-19 - 2020 game was canceled and 2021 game saw a team change just days before kickoff.

Historically the two teams have played each other 14 times, but you have to go back to 1972 for the last time. The Bruins have won 9 of those 14 meetings.

When we look at this season UCLA come into the game ranked 18th in the country after going 9-3 this season, but they lost 2 out of their last 3 games.

Meanwhile, PITT enter at 8-4 on the season, after winning their final 4 games straight and outscoring those 4 opponents 126-58.

UCLA is ranked third in the country in total offense this season after churning out more than 500 yards a game and averaging just under 40 points.

It's an offense that will directly clash with Pitt's 17th ranked overall defense, in large part because of their ability to shutdown the run game.

On average Pitt allows under 100 yards per game on the ground but UCLA averages nearly 250 yards per game - it's the definition of a chess match.

It's no secret that defense often wins championships and we will get to witness first hand if that's true come kickoff.

Here's the thing though, often in a bowl game, stats are thrown out the window and potentially even more so now considering we've seen so many players opt out.

For UCLA there have really only been two significant names - wide receiver Kazmeir Allen and their kicker who doubles as their punter in Nicholas Barr-Mira.

For Pitt it's a different story. ACC defensive player of the year Calijah Kancey is out due to injury. Then there's guys like the ACC leading rusher in Israel Abanikanda, starting QB in Kedon Slovis, a mainstay in the defense in middle linebacker SirVocea Dennia, Co-captain and defensive end Deslin Alexandre and offensive tackle Gabe Houy - and that's not even all of them.

With all of the players choosing not to take part, Pitt will look like a very different team come kickoff. How will that translate to their performance? Well we'll find out when the game starts at noon.