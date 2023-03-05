Skip to Content
NM State go undefeated in their round robin tournament Sunday, while UTEP go winless

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- In day two of the NM State round robin, NMSU came out on the winning end in both of their games while UTEP couldn't secure a win.

UTEP dropped its morning matchup against Northern Colorado, 8-7, in another extra-inning game, while they fell 4-1 to NM State in the 52nd Battle of I-10. That saw NMSU sweep the Miners over the weekend.

The Aggies also collected a win against Northern Colorado as Jillian Taylor hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to push the Aggies to a 6-4 win.

With back-to-back wins under their belt, the Aggies now travel to Fresno, Calif., where they will do battle with Fresno State, CSU Bakersfield and UC Santa Barbara during the Bulldog Classic beginning on Thursday, March 9.

Meanwhile UTEP will open Conference USA play as it travels to San Antonio, Texas, to face off against UTSA for a three-game series at Roadrunner Field. 

