Locomotive FC’s Luis Solignac named to USL Championship Team of the Week

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - A record-breaking performance earned El Paso Locomotive FC forward Luis "Lucho" Solignac a place in the USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 4.

Lucho was Locomotive's lone goal scorer in the 2-2 draw at FC Tulsa, scoring both goals to ensure Locomotive brought home a point.

The goals were his first of 2023 and helped him surpass forward Aaron Gomez as the leading regular season goal scorer in club history (28 goals).

He is also the first Locomotive player this season to record a brace.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 4

GK – Christian Herrera, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D – Brett Levis, FC Tulsa

D – Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC

D – Matt Sheldon, Hartford Athletic

M – Connor Maloney, San Antonio FC

M – Aaron Molloy, Memphis 901 FC

M – Taylor Davila, Rio Grande Valley FC

M – Henry Uzochukwo, Phoenix Rising FC

F – Russell Cicerone, Sacramento Republic FC

F – Neco Brett, Birmingham Legion FC

F – Manuel Arteaga, Phoenix Rising FC



Bench: Tyler Deric (RGV), Matt Mahoney (COS), Frank Nodarse (RGV), Marcus Epps (TUL), Deshane Beckford (COS), Luis Solignac (ELP), Milan Iloski (OC)