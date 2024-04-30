Skip to Content
NMSU tops rival New Mexico with walkoff 2-run home run, 10-8

Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies made it four wins in a row after defeating rival New Mexico, 10-8, Tuesday night in Las Cruces.

With the game tied at 8 in the bottom of the 9th, NMSU's Keith Jones would hit a 2-run home run to cap off the win with a walkoff.

This was the second time this season the Aggies defeated their in-state rival.

NMSU currently leads the four game series, 2-1 with game four scheduled for May 7 in Albuquerque.

But before next week's Rio Grande Rivalry, the Aggies will return to Conference USA play when they host Louisiana Tech for a three game series beginning Friday.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

