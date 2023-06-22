NMSU Men’s Basketball to play in Cancun Challenge

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies are heading to Mexico. A source confirmed to ABC-7 on Thursday that NMSU Men's Basketball will play in the Cancun Challenge.

Joining the Aggies are James Madison, Fresno State and Southern Illinois. The news was first reported by Rocco Miller.

The tournament marks the first games locked in on the Aggies 2023-24 schedule under new head coach Jason Hooten.

The former Sam Houston head coach is tasked with turning the NMSU program around after a tumultuous season off the court which included multiple police investigations.

Hooten also had to rebuild his entire roster from scratch after every player either entered the portal, declared for the draft, ran out of eligibility or was told there was no longer a spot for them on this roster.

The 16th Annual Cancun Challenge will be held from November 21st - 22nd.