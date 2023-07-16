Former Aggie Star Sir’ Jabari Rice Impresses in Spurs Final NBA Summer League Game

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- Former NMSU and Texas standout Sir' Jabari Rice played his second and final game in the NBA Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

He spent nearly 18 minutes on the floor and had 13 points. He shot 5-of-12 from the floor, hit both of his free throws and shot 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Rice also had four steals, one rebound and one turnover in the Spurs 98-94 win over the OKC Thunder.

The former Aggie made his Summer League debut on Friday and put up 11 points, two rebounds and one assist, plus three steals and a block.

Rice missed the team's first five games of the Summer League due to an illness.

As ABC-7 has reported Rice signed with the Spurs the night of the NBA Draft on a two-way deal which means he can play both for the Spurs and their G League team, the Austin Spurs this season.