FC Juárez advance to knockout stage of Leagues Cup with 3-1 win over Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Off the back of a Aitor García brace, FC Juárez defeated Austin FC 3-1 to advance to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup.

In their first game in the group stage, the Bravos lost to fellow Liga MX side Mazatlán in PKs 4-2 which meant their game against MLS side Austin FC was a must win if they wanted to stay in the Leagues Cup.

FC Juárez found themselves down 1-0 on Saturday after a 23rd minute goal from Austin's Ethan Finlay.

Sebastian Saucedo equalized things in the 35th minute off a free kick. The game was tied at 1 at the end of the first half so it was anyone's game.

But in the second half Garcia took control scoring a goal in the 62nd minute and the 69th minute.

The Bravos now advance to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup where they will play defending MLS champions LAFC on Wednesday.

The Leagues Cup is a world cup style tournament that pits all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams against each other.