Unlike last year NM State know who their starting quarterback is

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- What a difference a year makes. Go back to this time last fall camp and NMSU had a true battle for QB1 with both Diego Pavia and Gavin Frakes vying for the starting spot.

Throughout the season Pavia cemented his position under center, with 1,450 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns and 508 rushing yards en route to a 2022 Quick Lane Bowl win.

Head coach Jerry Kill told ABC-7 Pavia has improved four times from where he was this time last year.

"I will feel great right now," Pavia said. "The guys up front trust me and that's the bottom line and the thing I need for this team to be complete and go win a championship which we want to do. They really trust me to get the job done so I've got to do it for them."

Pavia will continue playing under centre this year but that doesn't mean there aren't other guys hot on his heels. That includes Texas A&M transfer Eli Stowers. The redshirt sophomore was a consensus four-star quarterback out of high school and saw playing time in five games last season at A&M.

"There's always competition so I've got to come each day to play and get better," Pavia said. "That's the mindset I come to everyday, just to attack the day and build the bond outside of here."

"We've got some depth in that spot. Eli's come in and Eli's really practiced well the first few days," NMSU head coach Jerry Kill said. "You're going to need everything you've got and Diego has had a good start to camp too. You know somebody has to beat him out that's just the way it is and as competitive as he is that's a hard thing to do but he's done a good job, both of them have had a good start to camp."

NMSu begins their season on Aug. 26th at home against UMASS. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN.