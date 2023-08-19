Locomotive FC fall to Indy Eleven, 3-2; Locos have lost 5 in a row

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - Eric Calvillo, who donned the captain's armband for the first time in his professional career, would open the scoring for El Paso in the 21', wide open in the box to guide Marc Navarro's cross into the net with a diving header.

The second half would see much more action from both sides. First, Indy Eleven would equalize in the 53' but almost immediately, Navarro would come up big once again, this time putting the ball into the back of the net from 30 yards out to help El Paso regain the lead.

El Paso's lead was short-lived, as Indy would find the back of the net twice to take the lead and the three points.

El Paso now prepare for next week's road trip to Hartford Athletic on Saturday, August 26 before returning back home on Saturday, September 2 for its second season matchup against Monterey Bay FC.

TEAM NOTES

Eric Calvillo wore the captain's armband for the first time in his professional career.

With his goal tonight, Calvillo snapped Locomotive's two game goalless drought and brought his season total to two, his first goal since July 12 vs San Antonio (ELP Loss, 2-1).

Marc Navarro's assist was his third of the season, joining Denys Kostyshyn and Ricardo Zacarias at the top of the club's assist leaderboards.

Navarro brought his season goal tally up to two, the first time he has scored since March 25 at Louisville City FC (ELP Win, 3-0).

Navarro's goal and assist performance is the first time a Locomotive player has achieved the feat since May 5 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ELP Win, 3-2).

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 – Eric Calvillo (Marc Navarro) 21'

IND 1 – Sebastian Guenzatti (Jack Blake) 53'

ELP 2 – Marc Navarro (Petar Petrovic) 55'

IND 2 – Callum Chapman-Page (Adrian Diz Pe) 64'

IND 3 – Douglas Martinez (Younes Boudadi) 71'

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Jose Carrillo (Louis Herrera), Miles Lyons, Eric Calvillo – C, Liam Rose, Petar Petrovic, Denys Kostyshyn (Nick Hinds), Aaron Gomez (Chris Garcia), Ricardo Zacarias (Emmanuel Sonupe)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Diego Abarca, Luis Moreno

IND – (4-4-2) Tim Trilk, Younes Boudadi, Callum Chapman-Page, Adrian Diz Pe, Robby Dambrot (Bryam Rebellon), Cam Lindley, Jack Blake (Douglas Martinez), Aodhan Quinn, Sebastian Velasquez (Harrison Robledo), Solomon Asante (Stefano Pinho), Sebastian Guenzatti – C (Mechack Jérôme)

Subs Not Used: Cayden Crawford, Ben Reveno

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Ricardo Zacarias (Yellow) 32', Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 45+3', Benny Diaz (Yellow) 58'

IND – Jack Blake (Yellow) 47'

MATCH STATS: ELP | IND

GOALS: 2|3

ASSISTS: 2|3

POSS. %: 42|58

SHOTS: 10|16

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|7

SAVES: 0|0

FOULS: 19|6

OFFSIDES: 0|5

CORNERS: 7|7

UP NEXT: Saturday, August 26 at Hartford Athletic. Kickoff at 5 p.m. MT at Trinity Health Stadium. El Paso Locomotive FC make the long trip to Connecticut for its first away meeting against Hartford Athletic to close out the month of August.