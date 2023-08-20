Former Aggie Kyle Bradish has found a home in the Majors

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Kyle Bradish made a name for himself on the mound for NM State Baseball and now he's doing the exact same thing in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles.

Bradish has an overall record of 25-8 at NMSU with 311 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .220 batting average off 272 innings worked.

That saw Bradish get drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. In December of 2019 he was traded to the Orioles and now he is one of the the best pitchers in the MLB.

On Sunday he pitched six innings, allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while handing out seven strikeouts. Out of his 92 pitches he threw 60 strikes.

His efforts on Sunday not only led the Orioles to a 12-1 win but now sees Bradish's ERA of 3.03, tied for the top of the American League.