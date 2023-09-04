El Pasoan Jeremiah Cooper tabbed as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Andress grad Jeremiah Cooper picked up Big 12 defensive honors on Monday after a standout performance for Iowa State on Saturday.

Cooper set the tone for Iowa State's 30-9 win over Northern Iowa with two interceptions in the game which earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore returned his first career interception 58 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage. His second pick set up Chase Contreraz’s 56-yard field goal just before halftime, giving Iowa State a 23-0 cushion.

“It’s unexplainable,” Cooper said. “My first college interceptions, so this is something I can’t even describe. I’m just forever grateful for it.”

Cooper becomes the first Iowa State player to have two interceptions in a game since 2018. He also had four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss n addition to his two takeaways.

Last season with the Cyclones, the former Golden Eagle garnered All-Big 12 Honorable Mention - Defensive Freshman of the Year. But it is Cooper's first Big 12 weekly honor of his career.

Iowa State football is back in action Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. when it hosts Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The game will be aired live on FOX.