Borderland Blitz: Playoff scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - Here are the scores from Thursday and Friday's bi-district round of the high school football playoffs.
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
|Frenship
|Eastwood
|at Eastwood
|Pebble Hills
|Odessa Permian
|at Odessa
|Americas
|Midland
|at Midland
|Montwood 19
|Midland Legacy 64
|Final (Thursday)
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
|Amarillo Tascosa
|Del Valle
|at Del Valle
|Amarillo
|Bel Air
|at Bel Air
|Hanks 14
|Abilene 84
|Final (Thursday)
|Parkland 7
|Lubbock Cooper 67
|Final (Thursday)
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
|Amarillo Palo Duro 7
|Canutillo 28
|Final
|Burges 6
|Wichita Falls Rider 57
|Final
|Abilene Cooper
|Chapin
|at Chapin
|Andress 7
|Abilene Wylie 55
|Final (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
|Lubbock Estacado
|Bowie
|Neutral site
|Austin 7
|Andrews 41
|Final (Thursday)
|Riverside 49
|Big Spring 20
|Final (Thursday)
|Brownwood 56
|San Elizario 0
|Final (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
|Clint 14
|Canyon West Plains 41
|Final (Thursday)
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND
|Anthony 18
|Hawley 63
|Final (Thursday)
NM PLAYOFFS 6A QUARTERFINALS
|Las Cruces
|Centennial
|at Field of Dreams
NM PLAYOFFS 5A QUARTERFINALS
|Mayfield
|Roswell
|at Roswell