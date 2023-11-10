Skip to Content
Sports

Borderland Blitz: Playoff scores & highlights

BLITZ 2023 WEB PIC 1
By
Published 7:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Here are the scores from Thursday and Friday's bi-district round of the high school football playoffs.

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

FrenshipEastwoodat Eastwood
Pebble HillsOdessa Permianat Odessa
AmericasMidlandat Midland
Montwood 19Midland Legacy 64Final (Thursday)

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Amarillo TascosaDel Valleat Del Valle
Amarillo Bel Airat Bel Air
Hanks 14Abilene 84Final (Thursday)
Parkland 7Lubbock Cooper 67Final (Thursday)

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Amarillo Palo Duro 7Canutillo 28 Final
Burges 6Wichita Falls Rider 57Final
Abilene CooperChapinat Chapin
Andress 7Abilene Wylie 55Final (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Lubbock EstacadoBowieNeutral site
Austin 7 Andrews 41Final (Thursday)
Riverside 49Big Spring 20Final (Thursday)
Brownwood 56San Elizario 0Final (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Clint 14Canyon West Plains 41Final (Thursday)

CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Anthony 18Hawley 63Final (Thursday)

NM PLAYOFFS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Las CrucesCentennialat Field of Dreams

NM PLAYOFFS 5A QUARTERFINALS

MayfieldRoswellat Roswell
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content