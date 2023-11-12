One-on-One with Joe Golding ahead of the Miners clash with UC Santa Barbara

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Head Coach Joe Golding joined ABC-7's Rachel Phillips live on ABC-7 at 5 ahead of the Miners (2-0) game with UC Santa Barbara (0-1) on Monday at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. MT.

The Miners have put up 100+ points in back-to-back games for the second time in school history (1968-69), including setting the school record for scoring in a 123-72 romp past NAIA member USAO on Nov. 9. UTEP, which drilled Division III program McMurry in the opener 120-71, on Nov. 6, has a total of 243 points to start 2-0. Those are the most combined points in a two-game span in program history (103rd season).

Monday's game will be the biggest test for the 2023-24 UTEP team as they welcome in UCSB who have gone to the NCAA Tournament in two out of their last three seasons. The Gauchos (0-1) dropped their season lid lifter, 82-76, against Portland State on Nov. 9, but 2023 Big West Player of the Year Ajay Mitchell missed the game.

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Tickets start as low as $9.15. For more information, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.