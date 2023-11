EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday night at Franklin High School the Cougars hosted the Americas Trailblazers in a Class 6A Division 1 showdown.

The game was tied at 43 late in the third period but the Blazers would pull away to win 66-54.

Kaylan Medrano had a team-high 20 points for Americas, while Franklin's Emma Balsiger lead all scorers with 22 points.

Blazers improve to 10-0 on the season while the Cougars fall to 8-2.