Aaron Jones rushes for season high 127-yards in Packers 33-30 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Aaron Jones rushed for a season high in the Green Bay Packers 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Riddled with injuries, it's been the most up and down season for Jones in his six years in the league. But on Sunday in just his second game back from injury Jones had a stellar day rushing for nearly 127 yards off 21 carries. It was the most he's rushed for this season by more than 50-yards.

Jones became the first Packers player this season to exceed 100-yards rushing or receiving in a game.

The Packers (7-8) are one game behind the Seahawks and the Rams in the NFC wild-card race. They will play at Minnesota next Sunday.