Aaron Jones’ seventh season in the league comes to an end

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you’re an El Pasoan there’s nothing quite like watching Burges and UTEP grad Aaron Jones bust loose up the middle, rock a sombrero pregame, or go in for the score and throw up the 915.

But with the Green Bay Packers 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, El Pasoan Aaron Jones’ seventh season in the league officially came to an end.

It’s safe to say this one will go down as the biggest roller coasters of his career so far, which all started with restructuring his contract and taking a pay cut in the off season.

In the Packers round one clash with the Bear it looked like El Pasoan's would get to see Jones running a muck constantly, but on his second touchdown of the day, Jones grabbed his left hamstring.

That injury saw him miss three of the next four games of the season - Falcons, Saints and the Raiders.

The El Pasoan first started seeing consistent action again against the Broncos. In that game he rushed for 35 yards and caught for another 22.

“I was just happy to be out there on the field and you know as these weeks keep going hopefully I can get back up 100% and really move how I want to move out there," Jones said.

But just as Jones was starting to turn it on like we’ve become accustomed to, heartbreak ensued - the pro bowl running back was carted off the field against the Chargers. At first it looked like a season ending injury.

“i put in a lot of work a lot of time with these guys and for it go out like that I was like man I can’t catch a break but I caught a break," Jones said.

That 'break' was a MCL sprain in his right knee which forced Jones to spend another three games on the sidelines.

Upon his return against Tampa Bay where Green Bay lost 34-20, Jones and the Packers found themselves in a do or die crunch in a push for the playoffs.

And that is where the kid from the sun city, shined brightest. The 29-year-old rushed for over 100+ yards in the next five games straight for not only the first time in his career but the first time in Packers history, he also scored a hat trick against the Cowboys in the wild card round and finished off the season with a blistering 53-yard run in the second round of the playoffs.

“I definitely do think I’m playing some of the best ball of my career," Jones said.

While Jones' 1,136 total yards this season are the least he's produced since his first two seasons in the league, his recent form surely puts any potential of being released before his contract ends next season, to bed.

Green Bay may be out of the playoffs but with a first year QB, the youngest team in the postseason this year and a veteran like Jones leading the pack, there’s no telling what this team can do next season.