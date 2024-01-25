Four Double-Digit Scorers Lead Win Over Bearkats

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- Playing in just their second home game since the dawn of the New Year, Head Coach Jody Adams and the Aggies welcomed fellow CUSA newcomer Sam Houston to the Pan American Center on Thursday night. The visiting Bearkats struggled offensively thanks to a suffocating NM State defense, drawing iron often and occasionally, nothing but air en route to a 30.4 shooting clip, dropping the Bearkats to a 5-12 record overall and 0-5 in CUSA action.

The Aggies never trailed for the duration of the contest. Holding the bearkats to just 30.4 percent from the field, the defense propelled the Aggies to the win just as it did a week prior versus Western Kentucky. With the win, NM State improved to 8-10 on the season and 2-3 in CUSA play, securing its first win in front of its home fans since a 70-39 drubbing of Utah Valley on Dec. 16.

First Quarter

After the teams combined for a trio of turnovers to start the game, junior guard Jaila Harding canned a 3-pointer from the right wing to open the scoring. Molly Kaiser showed true grit, sacrificing her body and taking a charge to set the tone for the remainder of the Crimson & White's evening. Femme Sikuzani Masudi completed a three point play off of a smooth dish from Loes Rozing , pushing the Aggie lead to two at 9-7. Harding later added in her second of four triples on the night, making the home advantage 15-9. Loes Rozing finished the first quarter on a high note for the Aggies with a smooth jumper, giving NM State a 20-13 lead after the first ten minutes of action.

Second Quarter

Sabou Gueye blocked back to back shots, setting the tone for a low scoring quarter. Following a Bearkat run that cut the lead to four, Rozing found Masudi again for a basket to stop the bleeding. Molly Kaiser followed up with an and-one to pull ahead 27-18. Kaiser capped off a personal 6-0 run on the following play with a three pointer, pushing the lead to double digits. Despite a field goal drought, the Bearkats hung around with free throws cutting the lead to six.. Harding later finished the half with yet another three pointer, pushing the lead back to 36-25.

Third Quarter

A 4-0 frontcourt run split between Adams and Gassama forced a Bearkat timeout just 60 seconds into the second half. The Aggie defense continued to hold firm, not allowing a Sam Houston field goal until four minutes into the period. Harding drained her fourth and final three pointer, followed by a pair of Adams free throws, push the Aggie lead to its largest at that point at 16. Rozing found Adams for a layup to make it 18. Lucia Yenes her first three pointer since Utah Valley followed by baskets from Kaiser and Harding to close the quarter with the score 66-45.

Fourth Quarter

Heading into the final frame leading by 21, the victory was all but sealed for the home team. True freshman Imani Warren entered the game for her first action in 44 days, got involved with a layup, three rebounds and a block in the final frame. Sam Houston finished the game on a 10-0 run, bringing the affair to its final score of 76-63.

Numbers of Note

The Aggies were led by four members with at least 10 points for the first time since beating Utah Valley on Dec. 16. Molly Kaiser (19), Jaila Harding (16), Femme Sikuzani Masudi (10) and Ene Adams (10) all poured in double digits.

The Aggies swarmed the Bearkats down low all night, turning away a season-high six shots led by a career-best three blocks by Sabou Gueye. This is also the most blocks in a single game by an Aggie since Tayelin Grays swatted three against Northern New Mexico on Dec. 20, 2022.

NM State finished the night with seven made triples at a 46.7 percent clip, tied for the second-best percentage in a game this season behind 50 percent shooting on ten 3-pointers made against Hampton on Nov. 24.

Led by a starting frontcourt of Ene Adams and Fanta Gassama that totaled 12 points and nine rebounds, the Aggies controlled the paint, outscoring the Bearkats 40-18 while also holding a 39-28 advantage on the boards.

The Aggies posted 18 assists on 29 made shots, tying their season-high in helpers.

In 21 minutes off the bench, Texas transfer Femme Sikuzani Masudi nearly posted a double-double, recording ten points while tying her season-high by grabbing eight rebounds.

Head Coach Jody Adams , on the win: "I thought we accomplished some really good things we wanted to look at going into the game like back door plays, some isolation stuff. We handled the press really well and were able to get down the floor for some easy looks. I liked our energy and pace of play against them."

Head Coach Jody Adams , on the importance of having depth and four double-digit scorers: "I think it's very important. We can do that when we're more disciplined and we come in with focus. When we have that next play mentality through mistakes, that allows us to get deeper into our bench. We're a deep team. Our goal is to be able to use 10 [players], continue to grow up and eliminate negative energy and put it towards something positive."

Head Coach Jody Adams , on the keys to the matchup with LA Tech: "We just need discipline. We need to be focused on us. We want to continue to get better, put pieces together and play for each other."

Junior guard Jaila Harding , on the win: "We were playing really well as a team, moving the ball and finding each other in open situations. We were playing really aggressively defensively as well. That's what led to the win.

Junior guard Jaila Harding , on her consistent performance in conference play: "It's really all about my teammates. They keep me up. They keep me energetic. They find me in open situations and I'm able to knock it down for them. I do it for them.

Up Next

For the first time this year, the Aggies will handle CUSA's normal Thursday/Saturday split at home. Following the win, NM State will face a short turnaround before welcoming LA Tech (8-12, 2-3) to the Pan American Center. The Lady Techsters fell to UTEP in El Paso by a score of 61-57. The matchup between NM State and LA Tech - scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM MT - will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.