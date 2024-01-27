Blazing Hot Start Propels Aggies in Overtime Win

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Winning isn't easy, but it sure is fun. After NM State built up a 17-point lead, a late fourth quarter rally from the Lady Techsters sent the game to overtime. With star guard Molly Kaiser on the bench with five fouls, the duo of Sabou Gueye and Jaila Harding powered the Aggies throughout the extra period, securing a 66-64 victory. With the win, NM State improved to 9-10 on the season and 3-3 in CUSA play, securing its second straight win and third victory in four contests.

First Quarter

After securing the opening tip, Jaila Harding collected the first points of the game, knocking down a 3-pointer from the left wing. This would be the start of a lightning-fast 10-0 run to begin the game for NM State, forcing a Louisiana Tech timeout less than two minutes into the contest. The Aggies swelled the start to 12-0 before LA Tech logged its first points three and a half minutes into the game. Led by a pair of baskets by Anja Bukvic, the Lady Techsters battled back to make it a one-possession game with 3:04 left in the initial frame.

Sabou Gueye was a force for the Aggies in the first quarter, making her presence known all over the court. Scoring an up-and-under layup to end a nearly five minute scoring drought, Gueye also found Molly Kaiser for a first quarter dish and swatted a LA Tech jumper. Just before the first quarter buzzer, Jaila Harding lined up and sank her third triple of the quarter, giving NM State a 22-10 lead heading into the break.

Second Quarter

The home team carried its momentum into the second quarter, starting the frame on a 6-2 run. Former South Georgia Tech teammates Fanta Gassama and Loes Rozing worked a two-man game from the top of the key, with Rozing connecting on the bucket and drawing the and-one. The latter converted on the free throw, giving NM State a 31-14 lead. Following a quick 6-0 Lady Techsters run, the Aggies held a 31-20 advantage heading into the locker room.

Third Quarter

Fanta Gassama grabbed her 10th rebound of the afternoon in the opening moments of the third quarter. The Spain native contributed the third 10-rebound game of the season, and her second in the last five contests. Femme Sikuzani Masudi later used finesse to evade her defender and knock down a driving layup, giving the Aggies their largest lead of the night (42-25) with 4:25 left in the third quarter. An 11-2 LA Tech push moved the visitors within eight at the third quarter break (44-36).

Fourth Quarter

As the game continued to tighten in the fourth quarter, Sylena Peterson got her hands on a Louisiana Tech pass, landing in the hands of Molly Kaiser who put in a transition layup to give the Aggies a 51-45 edge with just over four minutes left. In response to a 7-0 Lady Techsters run, Jaila Harding knocked down a big triple to make it a four-point game with two minutes remaining. Kaiser committed four of her five fouls in the fourth quarter, including two just 24 seconds apart to end her afternoon. The star senior guard missed the final 1:23 of regulation and all of overtime. Eventually, the road team managed to tie the game with 17 seconds on the clock, leading to the subsequent overtime period with both teams knotted at 56.

Overtime

Sabou Gueye collected the first three points in overtime, and was followed up by an Ene Adams steal and transition bucket to quickly pull ahead by five. While NM State did sink three free throws after the 5-0 start, the only other made field goal came in the mid-range from Jaila Harding . The junior guard would hit two of those three free throws as well, notching a team-high four points in the five-minute overtime period. The Lady Techsters missed 3 of 4 free-throws down the stretch, securing the second straight win for the home Aggies with a final score of 66-64.

Numbers of Note

Junior guard Jaila Harding knocked down four 3-pointers in the win. Saturday was the sixth time she's connected on four or more triples this season, and the third occasion in the last four contests.

knocked down four 3-pointers in the win. Saturday was the sixth time she's connected on four or more triples this season, and the third occasion in the last four contests. Ene Adams tallied 15 points in the win, tying her career-best set against Western New Mexico earlier this season on Dec. 12.

tallied 15 points in the win, tying her career-best set against Western New Mexico earlier this season on Dec. 12. The Aggies never trailed, leading by as much as 17 in the second quarter and leading the contest for 43 minutes and 48 seconds.

A stout NM State defense held the Lady Techsters leading scorer Anna Larr Roberson to just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting. Coming into Saturday's contest, the preseason All-CUSA selection averaged 12.6 points on 53 percent shooting.

The victory was the team's first overtime win this season, entering at 0-1 with a previous close loss at the buzzer at Austin Peay on Dec. 20.

Head Coach Jody Adams , on the win: "I thought we got out to our best start ever. We were just really confident in the game plan and executed well. I thought our start set the tone and allowed things to settle in. You know when you play a team like Louisiana Tech that they're going to battle back. There are a couple things we can tighten up and do differently, but I was very proud of them."

Head Coach Jody Adams , on the importance of cleaning up turnovers and fouls: "We changed up our stance a little bit in this game, so we were in better position. Taking care of the beall is just something that I think we expect. The problem is the unforced turnovers like footwork and hesitation in making the pass. This team talked about what this journey's about for these next six weeks. I think they took that conversation to heart and showed up with unity for this week. I'm just really proud of them."

Head Coach Jody Adams , on the improvements in close games: "Those close games that we lost, that's what you hope to fix going into February. Nobody's worn out and we've got a good rotation. We're deep if everybody is focused on what we have to do in their 20 square feet."

Junior guard Sylena Peterson , on playing clean basketball: "We take a whole bunch of pride, because we know how much our defense translates to who we are as a program. Being able to execute better defensively this game was a huge turnaround for us. We took a lot of opportunities from defensive stops."

Junior guard Sylena Peterson , on herself and the team's performance in clutch moments: "I'm so proud of the team. I can't do it without them. Everyone contributes. Coach Jody [Adams] at halftime said we did a really good job facilitating. There wasn't just one person who wanted to go get a bucket. Everyone wanted to facilitate. We just capitalized off of all of those kind of plays."

Up Next

The Aggies are headed back on the road for a pair of matchups with fellow newcomers to CUSA. On Saturday, they will visit the Gamecocks of Jax State, but must first start at Liberty on Thursday, Feb. 1. The Lady Flames (8-13, 3-3) played host to the Jax State Gamecocks, soundly winning 63-32. The matchup between NM State and Liberty - scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM MT - will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.

For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.